MSP Trooper Starr laid to rest in Mason

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a beautiful but solemn Saturday in Mason as hundreds gathered to remember one of their own, Trooper Caleb Starr.

“It’s our time to pay our respects to his family and say goodbye to him,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk.

“I hope his family sees all these people and hopefully see the honor that we’re trying to bring to him passing away,” said Captain Mark Wriggelsworth with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Starr was only 33 years old and a month away from serving two years with the Michigan State Police Lakeview post.

“When you call, law enforcement comes,” said Wriggelsworth. “That’s the way it works, he was out there doing his job and he was involved in a tragic accident.”

That accident is omething that happens far too often; Police saying today’s procession comes with a lesson.

“This was preventable,” said Oleksyk. “The simple message behind that is-- if you drink, don’t drive. You can prevent a tragedy like this.”

“You hope that you never have to see it, but unfortunately we live in dangerous times, and you never know what could happen, so unfortunately this is not going to be the last police funeral that we have,” said Wriggelsworth. “I think it shows how precious life is. That can happen to any of us.”

