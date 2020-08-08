Michigan health officials report over 63,000 have recovered from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The novel coronavirus continues to infect people across the Great Lake State of Michigan, as Michigan health officials report 698 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan. The state also reports 3 deaths linked to the virus as of August 8.

State totals now sit at 86,889 cases and 6,250 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,494 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reported 689 cases and 33 deaths.

Eaton County reports 399 cases and eight deaths.

Clinton County reported 356 cases and 13 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 314 cases and 27 deaths.

However, the good news is, state health officials report 63.636 people have recovered from COVID-19. That is up over 3,000 since the last report.

This statistic is updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.