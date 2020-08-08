Advertisement

Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week to spotlight Michigan’s water resources

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District
Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is uniquely defined by our Great Lakes. Water plays a huge role in our communities, our economy, and the tourism industry.

Michiganders can celebrate everything the state’s water resources during Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week through the week of Aug. 8-16.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote a proclamation that details how the Great Lakes system is the largest freshwater system in the world. Gov. Whitmer maintains that it is the responsibility of all Michigan residents to protect and value the state’s water resources.

“Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is an excellent reminder about how vitally important it is to protect our state’s lakes and rivers and even our groundwater,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Every Michigander benefits in many important ways from this abundant natural resource that we sometimes take for granted. I’m happy to work with partners across the state to highlight the many wonderful efforts to protect, restore and sustain our fresh water for future generations.”

On Aug. 10, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) will hold a webinar from 1-2:15 p.m. This will kick off the week-long celebration.

“We are proud to be part of this statewide celebration of the Great Lakes and all of our freshwater resources,” said Kathleen Lomako, executive director of SEMCOG. “Water is critical to our quality of life, and we all need to do our part to ensure access to high quality water for generations to come.”

For those who want to participate and learn more about Michigan water resources, click here.

“I look forward to Great Lakes Week every year,” said Michele Arquette-Palermo, head of the Freshwater Forum at Cranbrook Institute of Science and Coordinator of Slow Row LO, a paddling group based in Lake Orion. “It is a great time to highlight our local lakes and streams. I enjoy promoting paddling sports by hosting an event every year.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy collaborates with community organizations across the state to highlight the successes and seek solutions for the challenges related to water stewardship.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Peters criticizes responses to Postmaster General’s orders

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Peters serves as the Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducts oversight of the Postal Service.

News

Gov. Whitmer creates new food security council

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order and created the Food Security Council within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick.

News

Health Department needs to sign off before Harper’s can reopen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Ingham County Health Department said 192 people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the bar in June, or coming into contact with someone who had.

Latest News

News

Businesses react to new mask mandate for children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Children will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces at childcare centers and camps.

News

Masks are required within East Lansing DDA boundaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared a City State of Emergency on Friday. He issued a new order requiring that masks be worn in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

News

The economy is changing amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Some economists are worried it may actually slow the talks over a new coronavirus relief bill.

News

MHSAA officials review upcoming fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Despite Lansing School District opting out, the fall sports season will move forward.

News

How online schools make virtual learning successful

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Great Lakes Learning Academy teaches 6th through 12th grade, using a unique online program to connect students to teachers.

News

Stockbridge High School’s InvenTeam making strides in business and technology

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The high school group is applying for an LLC due to the success they've had with their inventions.