Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week to spotlight Michigan’s water resources

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is uniquely defined by our Great Lakes. Water plays a huge role in our communities, our economy, and the tourism industry.

Michiganders can celebrate everything the state’s water resources during Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week through the week of Aug. 8-16.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote a proclamation that details how the Great Lakes system is the largest freshwater system in the world. Gov. Whitmer maintains that it is the responsibility of all Michigan residents to protect and value the state’s water resources.

“Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is an excellent reminder about how vitally important it is to protect our state’s lakes and rivers and even our groundwater,” said Liesl Clark, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Every Michigander benefits in many important ways from this abundant natural resource that we sometimes take for granted. I’m happy to work with partners across the state to highlight the many wonderful efforts to protect, restore and sustain our fresh water for future generations.”

On Aug. 10, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) will hold a webinar from 1-2:15 p.m. This will kick off the week-long celebration.

“We are proud to be part of this statewide celebration of the Great Lakes and all of our freshwater resources,” said Kathleen Lomako, executive director of SEMCOG. “Water is critical to our quality of life, and we all need to do our part to ensure access to high quality water for generations to come.”

For those who want to participate and learn more about Michigan water resources, click here.

“I look forward to Great Lakes Week every year,” said Michele Arquette-Palermo, head of the Freshwater Forum at Cranbrook Institute of Science and Coordinator of Slow Row LO, a paddling group based in Lake Orion. “It is a great time to highlight our local lakes and streams. I enjoy promoting paddling sports by hosting an event every year.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy collaborates with community organizations across the state to highlight the successes and seek solutions for the challenges related to water stewardship.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.