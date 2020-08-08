Advertisement

Florida gym owner arrested three times for not requiring masks

(Jae C. Hong | AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plantation, FL - A Florida gym owner has been arrested for the third time after police say he repeatedly failed to enforce mask-wearing in his gym.

Michael Carnevale was arrested in late July, then again Thursday and Friday. Carnevale says he doesn’t want people to pass out while working out with masks on or disrupt their natural breathing patterns.

“Those of us in the fitness industry understand that’s not safe. So in the name of health and wellness and in the name of rights to South Florida and United States citizens, this is something we can’t subscribe to anymore,” he said.

Records show Carnevale filed a lawsuit on July 26 against Broward County for injunctive relief, saying his business has been negatively impacted by county emergency orders.

Latest News

News

Michigan official to resign after defending racist slur

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An elected official in a mostly white county in northern Michigan who used a racist slur prior to a public meeting to describe Black people in Detroit will resign.

News

East Lansing residents required to wear masks in outdoor public areas, people react

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Starting on Monday, people who visit or live in East Lansing will be required to wear masks in certain outdoor public areas.

News

Sen. Peters criticizes responses to Postmaster General’s orders

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Peters serves as the Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducts oversight of the Postal Service.

News

Gov. Whitmer creates new food security council

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order and created the Food Security Council within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest News

News

Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick.

News

Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week to spotlight Michigan’s water resources

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan is uniquely defined by our Great Lakes. Water plays a huge role in our communities, our economy, and the tourism industry.

News

Health Department needs to sign off before Harper’s can reopen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Ingham County Health Department said 192 people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the bar in June, or coming into contact with someone who had.

News

Businesses react to new mask mandate for children

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Children will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces at childcare centers and camps.

News

Masks are required within East Lansing DDA boundaries

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared a City State of Emergency on Friday. He issued a new order requiring that masks be worn in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

News

The economy is changing amid COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Some economists are worried it may actually slow the talks over a new coronavirus relief bill.