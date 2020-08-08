Florida gym owner arrested three times for not requiring masks

Plantation, FL - A Florida gym owner has been arrested for the third time after police say he repeatedly failed to enforce mask-wearing in his gym.

Michael Carnevale was arrested in late July, then again Thursday and Friday. Carnevale says he doesn’t want people to pass out while working out with masks on or disrupt their natural breathing patterns.

“Those of us in the fitness industry understand that’s not safe. So in the name of health and wellness and in the name of rights to South Florida and United States citizens, this is something we can’t subscribe to anymore,” he said.

Records show Carnevale filed a lawsuit on July 26 against Broward County for injunctive relief, saying his business has been negatively impacted by county emergency orders.