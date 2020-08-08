East Lansing residents required to wear masks in outdoor public areas, people react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, people who visit or live in East Lansing will be required to wear masks in certain outdoor public areas.

Plenty people have mixed reactions about the city’s emergency order. Some say there are better options to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I just think that’s the wrong way to go about it. The better way to go about it is to educate and inform people so they can make the decisions themselves,” said East Lansing resident Jeffrey Hank.

On Friday night, there were people in downtown East Lansing who expressed their opinions even more.

“Leaning towards safer practices is a good idea. But, also if it’s just going to be a fining system, I’m not convinced that people are going to follow it,” said Lansing resident Ariel R.

One couple Andrew and Kaye Gappy-who are MSU alumni-shared their feelings.

“It’s really a courageous thing to do because they know they’re going to take a lot of heat. So for the mayor, that’s fantastic,” said Kaye Gappy.

“It’s the quickest way to get back to any sense of normal is to wear a mask,”said Andrew Gappy.

Mayor Aaron Stephens calls the emergency order a necessary step-because downtown is already a high traffic area. He expects more people to crowd in when MSU students come back to school in the fall.

“We’re going to have a lot of folks in that area that won’t be able to social distance even when they’re outside. So, this is a necessary step to make sure that we could keep people safe in our downtown,” said East Lansing Mayor.

If a person violates this order, they could be fined up to 25 dollars.

Mayor Stephens says the city is working to create an ambassador program to help monitor and encourage mask wearing in the downtown area.

The order can only be in a place for seven days. The council can agree to extend it.

It is expected to be discussed at their next council meeting on Tuesday.

To see the full emergency order, click here.

