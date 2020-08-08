Advertisement

East Lansing residents required to wear masks in outdoor public areas, people react

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Monday, people who visit or live in East Lansing will be required to wear masks in certain outdoor public areas.

Plenty people have mixed reactions about the city’s emergency order. Some say there are better options to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I just think that’s the wrong way to go about it. The better way to go about it is to educate and inform people so they can make the decisions themselves,” said East Lansing resident Jeffrey Hank.

On Friday night, there were people in downtown East Lansing who expressed their opinions even more.

“Leaning towards safer practices is a good idea. But, also if it’s just going to be a fining system, I’m not convinced that people are going to follow it,” said Lansing resident Ariel R.

One couple Andrew and Kaye Gappy-who are MSU alumni-shared their feelings.

“It’s really a courageous thing to do because they know they’re going to take a lot of heat. So for the mayor, that’s fantastic,” said Kaye Gappy.

“It’s the quickest way to get back to any sense of normal is to wear a mask,”said Andrew Gappy.

Mayor Aaron Stephens calls the emergency order a necessary step-because downtown is already a high traffic area. He expects more people to crowd in when MSU students come back to school in the fall.

“We’re going to have a lot of folks in that area that won’t be able to social distance even when they’re outside. So, this is a necessary step to make sure that we could keep people safe in our downtown,” said East Lansing Mayor.

If a person violates this order, they could be fined up to 25 dollars.

Mayor Stephens says the city is working to create an ambassador program to help monitor and encourage mask wearing in the downtown area.

The order can only be in a place for seven days. The council can agree to extend it.

It is expected to be discussed at their next council meeting on Tuesday.

To see the full emergency order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Peters criticizes responses to Postmaster General’s orders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Peters serves as the Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which conducts oversight of the Postal Service.

News

Gov. Whitmer creates new food security council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive order and created the Food Security Council within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Whitmer meets with Biden as he nears VP pick.

News

Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week to spotlight Michigan’s water resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan is uniquely defined by our Great Lakes. Water plays a huge role in our communities, our economy, and the tourism industry.

Latest News

News

Health Department needs to sign off before Harper’s can reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Ingham County Health Department said 192 people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the bar in June, or coming into contact with someone who had.

News

Businesses react to new mask mandate for children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Children will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces at childcare centers and camps.

News

Masks are required within East Lansing DDA boundaries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared a City State of Emergency on Friday. He issued a new order requiring that masks be worn in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

News

The economy is changing amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Some economists are worried it may actually slow the talks over a new coronavirus relief bill.

News

MHSAA officials review upcoming fall sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Despite Lansing School District opting out, the fall sports season will move forward.

News

How online schools make virtual learning successful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Great Lakes Learning Academy teaches 6th through 12th grade, using a unique online program to connect students to teachers.