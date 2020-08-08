Crazy finish at Michigan International Speedway lands Zane Smith first career win

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) – No one could have imagined that Zane Smith’s first career win would happen in such an unlikely way. The 21-year old Smith notched his first victory, in only the 12th start of his career, in Friday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200 at Michigan International Speedway

“I didn’t know how I was going to run this year, just from a lack of experience, but I knew that I’d have shots at winning from GMS Racing and that we could be competitive week in and week out,” Smith said. “Throughout this year I’ve already given up three wins from dumb luck and little things from me. We finally capitalized when it mattered.”

The scheduled 100-lap race went an extra seven laps with four cautions over the final 22 laps, a stretch which also included a red flag. Both John Hunter Nemechek and Grant Enfinger were 1-2 as they took the white flag, but along with Austin Hill, they got into one another soon afterwards, taking them out of contention and allowing Smith and Christian Eckes to race to the front of the pack. Smith’s margin of victory over Eckes was a mere .318 seconds.

“I knew we had a really fast car all day,” Smith said. “The choose cone rule was cool, but we just kept picking the wrong lanes when the caution would come out. I think we all know that track position in truck racing is magnified. With five laps to go I think we were 18th or 20th. I never gave up.”

Rookie Tanner Gray (3rd), Tyler Ankrum (4th) and Todd Gilliland (5th) rounded out the top-5. Enfinger wound up in 33rd spot while Nemechek was 25th.

Smith joins Sheldon Creed (Kentucky) as the second first-time winner in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020.

