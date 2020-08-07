Advertisement

WWE’s ‘Big Show’ named Michigan International Speedway grand marshal for NASCAR races

NASCAR races return to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn this weekend.
NASCAR races return to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn this weekend.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brooklyn, Mich. (WILX) - Expect something big this weekend heading into Michigan International Speedway’s series of auto races.

World Wrestling Entertainment’s Big Show, whose real name is Paul Donald Wright II, will serve as virtual grand marshal.

Wright will kick off race weekend. He’s expected to give the traditional pre-race cry of “Drivers, start your engines!” before Saturday’s 312-mile NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400.

This will be a much different MIS race weekend than previous years. It won’t include spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, race fans will be able to watch on TV. Saturday’s race starts at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on the NBC Sports Network.

“Having the Big Show as the Grand Marshal of the FireKeepers Casino 400 not only is an honor, but it also exhibits the stature of the race,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “He has been a fan-favorite in the wrestling world for more than 25 years, and his many championships illustrates the success he has achieved during that time.”

The complete schedule for race weekend at MIS:

  • Friday: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200 (6 pm)
  • Saturday: NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 (312 miles), 4:00 pm (NBCSN)
  • Sunday: ARCA Menards Series VizCom 200 (200 miles),1:00 pm (MAVTV) and NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 (312 miles), 4:30 pm (NBCSN)

For more information about race weekend and other MIS events, visit mispeedway.com.

