Westbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Rd. to close this weekend

Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.
Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers should be aware of some construction in the city that could affect their weekend travels.

The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 496 bridge over Lansing Road at 8 p.m. Friday. Crews are expected to reopen it 5 a.m. Monday.

Bridge construction is part of a $60 million rebuild of I-496. It’s being billed as the “Pave the Way Project.”

The entire project is expected to be completed in November.

A portion of eastbound 496 reopened a few weeks ago.

