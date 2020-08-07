Westbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Rd. to close this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers should be aware of some construction in the city that could affect their weekend travels.

The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 496 bridge over Lansing Road at 8 p.m. Friday. Crews are expected to reopen it 5 a.m. Monday.

Bridge construction is part of a $60 million rebuild of I-496. It’s being billed as the “Pave the Way Project.”

The entire project is expected to be completed in November.

A portion of eastbound 496 reopened a few weeks ago.

