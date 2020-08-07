Stockbridge InvenTeam works through pandemic, shifts focus to front lines

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX)- In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is following up with Stockbridge’s InvenTeam. They have been working on an invention to study coral reefs in the American Samoa.

They are in the middle of applying for a patent for the ocean lander and they are also in the middle of an application process that could make them company owners.

“One of the things that was suggested was for us to form our own LLC,” said Robert Richards, the Mentor for the InvenTeam. “We’ll get more on the business side and that way we can protect our patent and work with our, hopefully multiple patents as a separate entity separate from the school as sort of a team environment with all of the students being co-owners if you will.”

The team also just received a patent for another underwater camera and water quality monitoring system.

“That was kind of my last accomplishment before finishing high school,” said Baylee Heidrich, an InvenTeam member who graduated with the Class of 2020. “Just to get that in was like a final hurrah before I left.”

That patent application started four years ago, when Heidrich was a freshman. Now, as she graduates, the team is going through a very similar process for their Emperor Micro-Lander.

“It’s such an achievement,” explained Mayzie Wright. “We’re from Stockbridge and people have this idea, like we only graduate with 120 kids at the most, we’re just a little farm town and I think that we’re showing no matter how big or how small your school is, if you put your time and your effort and your work into it, you can really achieve your goals.”

The Stockbridge InvenTeam was one of 14 schools across the United States to get a $10,000 grant from the Lemelson-MIT program during the 2019-2020 school year. Their Micro-lander will study ocean habitats and coral reefs in the American Samoa.

“We are a really unique program. A lot of schools don’t have anything like this and I think we’ve really made a name for ourselves with all the work that we’ve done,” said Heidrich.

The team has been working on their invention remotely. When schools closed in March because of the Coronavirus Pandemic the team had to get creative.

“They had their invention tested in the ocean by February,” said Richards. “It would have been easy to roll over and quit when schools shut down but they continued to work and refine their CAD drawings. I don’t know how many times we re-worked the provisional patent application between March and June.”

As the team gears up for the 2020-2021 school year, they have another project up their sleeves.

“We’ve been working on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE),” said Richards, showing off a 3D printed ear saver. It’s a small piece of plastic that goes behind the head to hold mask ends so that ears get a break when it comes to wearing masks.

“I’m in the school running some samples. The students can print these in the fall and we have an order for more face shields,” said Richards. “We’ve already produced over 700 of these face shields so that would be a project we’re working on in the fall.”

That means the team is working on projects that will help people halfway across the world and right here on the Mid-Michigan front lines.

“We try to do our best to make an impact on our community and on everyone around us,” said Wright. “So this is another thing that we can do that with and what’s something that we always try to do the best we can.”

Stockbridge is still waiting to see if they will start school in-person or online for 2020-2021 school year. They say as soon as they can they will get their hands back on their invention with plans to still send it to the American Samoa.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.