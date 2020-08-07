Advertisement

Stockbridge High School’s InvenTeam making strides in business and technology

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Lemelson-MIT InvenTeams are comprised of high school students, educators, and mentors that receive up to $10,000 each to invent technological solutions to real-world problems of their own choosing. Stockbridge High School is the proud host of one, and they have recently made some important strides.

Stockbridge High School’s InvenTeam is in the middle of applying for a patent for their ocean lander, as well as another application that could make them company owners.

InvenTeam Mentor Robert Richards said, “‘One of the things that was suggested was for us to form our own LLC so we’ll get more on the business side and that way we can protect our patent and work with our, hopefully multiple patents as a separate entity separate from the school as sort of a team environment with all of the students being co-owners if you will.”

That’s big news, but despite being a group largely comprised of high school students they are already somewhat familiar with the world of business. They just received a patent for their first underwater camera and water quality monitoring system.

Of that achievement, InvenTeam Mentor Bailey Heidrich said, “For me that was kind of my last accomplishment before finishing high school because I’m graduating and just to get that in was like a final hurrah before I left.”

That took four years to complete, and now they’re going through a very similar process for their ocean lander.

Mayzie Wright is an InvenTeam Member, “It’s such an achievement because you know we’re from Stockbridge and people have this idea like we only graduate with 120 kids at the most, we’re just a little farm town and i think that we’re showing no matter how big or how small your school is, if you put your time and your effort and your work into it, you can really achieve your goals that you want to achieve and that we can make a difference.”

The Stockbridge InvenTeam was one of 14 schools last year to get a $10,000 grant to work on an ocean lander that will study ocean habitats in the American Samoa. They’re also applying for a provisional patent, and they’ve got another project up their sleeves: improving personal protective equipment to battle COVID-19.

The InvenTeam is still waiting to see about school this fall. They say as soon as they can they’ll get their hands back to work on inventing things to help the world.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How online schools make virtual learning successful

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Great Lakes Learning Academy teaches 6th through 12th grade, using a unique online program to connect students to teachers.

News

Congressman announces $1M grant to battle Opioid crisis in Lenawee county

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bixby Medical Center in Lenawee County will receive a $1 million grant to combat opioid crisis

News

MSU football team has first practice with new coach, wearing face shield helmets

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker ran his first practice as head coach of the program on Friday. Michigan practiced for two hours in helmets, jerseys, and shorts.

News

Health officials confirm 762 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 86,191 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 deaths.

Latest News

News

Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

News

U-Mich. must tell alumni about doctor abuse lawsuits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Judge has ordered the University of Michigan to inform alumni about a class-action lawsuit against the school over sexual abuse by a longtime campus doctor

News

State to launch college town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
LEO will host a series of webinars for retail, bars, restaurants and other businesses in seven Michigan college towns, in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19

News

Westbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Rd. to close this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Expect all of the 496 construction to be completed sometime in November.

News

City of Jackson Park honored for Underground Railroad History

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A public park in Downtown Jackson is being recognized for its connections to the Underground Railroad

News

Three-vehicle accident in Jolly/Cedar area of south Lansing hospitalizes three

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The accident remains under investigation.