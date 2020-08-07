Advertisement

State to launch college town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) will host a series of webinars for retail, bars, restaurants and other businesses in seven Michigan college towns, in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as students return to college and universities , according to a news release from the state.

“With the number of cases among young, college aged Michiganders increasing, its critical we take extra steps to ensure that businesses in college towns know how to protect their employees, customers and communities from COVID-19,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “Businesses across the state are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we’re working to provide resources and programs to help make that job easier,” the news release said.

The release said the information presented in the webinars will help businesses that serve college students such as retail, restaurants, bars and gyms to understand the most up-to-date rules and the protocols they need to protect their patrons, employees and communities.

The Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said he will present the latest information and answer questions on operations and compliance in the news release.

Local businesses are encouraged to join on the date that coincides with their area:

“The return of college students presents a new challenge and our businesses must be ready,” said Egan. “To beat COVID-19, everyone must be aware of the latest information and follow key safety and health behaviors. We want to help local businesses understand exactly how to do that, so that together we can slow the spread of the virus and keep the economy moving.”

To learn more about COVID-19 Workplace Safety, go here .

Information around this about the Covid-19 is rapidly changing. The latest information is available here and here.

