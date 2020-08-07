Advertisement

Spartans Hold First Practice Under Coach Mel Tucker

Michigan State practiced for two-plus hours in helmets, jerseys and shorts.
Mel Tucker held his first practice as Michigan State's head football coach
Mel Tucker held his first practice as Michigan State's head football coach(MSU Athletics)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - First-year Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker conducted his first practice as head coach of the program on Friday morning as the Spartans opened preseason camp.

Under sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s, Michigan State practiced for two-plus hours in helmets, jerseys and shorts.

Elijah Collins practicing with Michigan State Football
Elijah Collins practicing with Michigan State Football(MSU Athletics)

“First day was great, it felt good to be out here with the players and all the coaches,” said Tucker. “Really good enthusiasm, guys were really into it. I thought we got a lot of work done and we had really good tempo. I’m excited to see the film.

“I thought we had a pretty clean practice. We got too many guys on the ground, we’ll get those cleaned up. A couple of the periods, we’re going to need to slow down some of the periods, but the periods where we were going fast, our guys looked quick and they knew what to do, and they were running to the ball. So today was a solid day, but there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Without spring practice and having only limited summer workouts, Friday was the first extended time Tucker had to work with his players on the field since he was hired on Feb. 12.

“It feels great,” Tucker said on wearing the Green and White on the practice field. “I feel blessed and fortunate to be the head coach here at Michigan State. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be a leader of these young men and the staff. I’m certainly proud to be a Spartan.

“That’s why we’re all in this game, to be able to work with our young men, hands on, coach, teach, motivate, that’s why we’re in the profession. We had a chance to do that today, and I’m just really excited about it.”

The Spartans are scheduled to practice in helmets, jerseys and shorts again on Saturday, before transitioning to shells on Sunday and Monday. Following an off day on Tuesday, the first practice in full pads is slated for Wednesday (Aug. 12).

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU RT Reid opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Reid is the second Spartan to opt out this week due to the coronavirus

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

NCAA Division II Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
The Division II Presidents Council made the decision Wednesday citing “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sports

Lions say Stafford’s test was a false positive

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
Lions QB Matt Stafford did not have coronavirus

Latest News

Sports

MSU Guard Jack Hoiberg earns scholarship for upcoming season

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
MSU Guard Jack Hoiberg earns scholarship at MSU

Sports

In My View 7/31/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Joe Jimenez may be the Tigers most effective closing pitcher in years. Why? Well the team has some leads these days and he throws strikes and in my view that is the overwhelming key. He is already setting Tigers’ save records and the season has barely begun.

Sports

In My View 7/30/2020: College basketball

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Tough decisions by Monday for college basketball underclassmen—deadline to pull out of the draft and return to their college teams—but will there be college basketball this coming season? And when will the new NBA season begin? Tough calls.

Sports

NCAA Makes Some Fall Sports Changes

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
Penalties Adjusted For Several Sports

Sports

Knicks Hire Thibodeau

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
He takes over in New York

Sports

Two Bucks Test Positive

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT
NBA Season Resumes Thursday Night