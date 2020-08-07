Spartans Hold First Practice Under Coach Mel Tucker

LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - First-year Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker conducted his first practice as head coach of the program on Friday morning as the Spartans opened preseason camp.

Under sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s, Michigan State practiced for two-plus hours in helmets, jerseys and shorts.

Elijah Collins practicing with Michigan State Football (MSU Athletics)

“First day was great, it felt good to be out here with the players and all the coaches,” said Tucker. “Really good enthusiasm, guys were really into it. I thought we got a lot of work done and we had really good tempo. I’m excited to see the film.

“I thought we had a pretty clean practice. We got too many guys on the ground, we’ll get those cleaned up. A couple of the periods, we’re going to need to slow down some of the periods, but the periods where we were going fast, our guys looked quick and they knew what to do, and they were running to the ball. So today was a solid day, but there’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Without spring practice and having only limited summer workouts, Friday was the first extended time Tucker had to work with his players on the field since he was hired on Feb. 12.

“It feels great,” Tucker said on wearing the Green and White on the practice field. “I feel blessed and fortunate to be the head coach here at Michigan State. It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be a leader of these young men and the staff. I’m certainly proud to be a Spartan.

“That’s why we’re all in this game, to be able to work with our young men, hands on, coach, teach, motivate, that’s why we’re in the profession. We had a chance to do that today, and I’m just really excited about it.”

The Spartans are scheduled to practice in helmets, jerseys and shorts again on Saturday, before transitioning to shells on Sunday and Monday. Following an off day on Tuesday, the first practice in full pads is slated for Wednesday (Aug. 12).

