North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina public health officials told the Republican National Committee that the party can have more than 10 people in a room to conduct official convention business while in Charlotte. The updated guidance eases indoor gathering limits Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper imposed in a recently extended executive order. President Donald Trump said he will deliver his nomination acceptance speech for the Charlotte convention but hasn’t committed to speaking to a crowd of people in person. Cooper previously denied Trump’s request to have a full-scale maskless convention in Charlotte. The RNC has estimated it would have no more than 500 delegates per day at the Charlotte Convention Center and the Westin hotel.

