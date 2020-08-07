MSU RT Reid opts out of 2020 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Tackle Jordan Reid announced this morning on Twitter that he’s opting out of the 2020 football season, due to the coronavirus.

Reid is the second Spartan to opt out of the season; DE Jacub Panasiuk made the same decision Wednesday.

Reid says he plans on coming back to play for MSU for his fifth year of eligibility.

During a Zoom-style press conference Thursday, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker said both he and the team support Panasiuk’s decision, and will do the same for anyone else that chooses to opt out of the season.

Preseason workouts for the Spartans resume Friday.

