MSU football team has first practice with new coach, wearing face shield helmets

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker ran his first practice as head coach of the program on Friday. Michigan practiced for two hours in helmets, jerseys, and shorts.

“First day was great, it felt good to be out here with the players and all the coaches,” said Tucker. “Really good enthusiasm, guys were really into it. I thought we got a lot of work done and we had really good tempo. I’m excited to see the film.“

Friday was the first time Tucker had to work with his players on the field since he was hired on Feb. 12.

“I thought we had a pretty clean practice. We got too many guys on the ground. We’ll get those cleaned up. A couple of the periods, we’re going to need to slow down some of the periods. But, the periods where we were going fast, our guys looked quick and they knew what to do, and they were running to the ball. So today was a solid day, but there’s a lot of room for improvement,” said Tucker.

When asked how he felt wearing green and white on the practice field, Tucker maintained he felt great.

“That’s why we’re all in this game, to be able to work with our young men hands-on, coach, teach, motivate, that’s why we’re in the profession. We had a chance to do that today, and I’m just really excited about it,” said Tucker.

The Spartans are scheduled to practice in helmets, jerseys, and shorts again on Saturday. They will transition to shells on Sunday and Monday. The first practice in full pads is set for Aug. 12.

