MHSAA officials review upcoming fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football teams and other falls sports around Michigan are cleared to start practicing next week. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is not making any changes to its plans for now even though the Lansing School District shut down fall sports last night.

Geoff Kimmerly of the MHSAA said the Lansing school board’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise, adding “I have no doubt the school board and the Lansing administrators made the decision that they feel is the best for the community. That’s where these decisions should be made. It’s hard to argue with health and safety being the top priority.”

For now the organization is leaving the decision of whether to play fall sports or not up to individual schools. Those that choose to play need to follow MHSAA guidelines.

Kimmerly said, “If schools are following those guidelines, we can provide the safest possible experience for playing sports this fall.”

According to Kimmerly they’re asking governor Gretchen Whitmer for more clarification for indoor fall sports, but he’s confindent sports that already have social distancing will be fine to start as scheduled next week.

“When it comes to the low risk sports, in terms of golf, tennis, cross country, and potentially swimming when they can get inside, we feel like we’re full sails ready to go.”

All taken into account, Kimmerly added he wouldn’t be surprised to see more districts choose to not participate in fall sports.

