Advertisement

MHSAA officials review upcoming fall sports

(AP Images)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football teams and other falls sports around Michigan are cleared to start practicing next week. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is not making any changes to its plans for now even though the Lansing School District shut down fall sports last night.

Geoff Kimmerly of the MHSAA said the Lansing school board’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise, adding “I have no doubt the school board and the Lansing administrators made the decision that they feel is the best for the community. That’s where these decisions should be made. It’s hard to argue with health and safety being the top priority.”

For now the organization is leaving the decision of whether to play fall sports or not up to individual schools. Those that choose to play need to follow MHSAA guidelines.

Kimmerly said, “If schools are following those guidelines, we can provide the safest possible experience for playing sports this fall.”

According to Kimmerly they’re asking governor Gretchen Whitmer for more clarification for indoor fall sports, but he’s confindent sports that already have social distancing will be fine to start as scheduled next week.

“When it comes to the low risk sports, in terms of golf, tennis, cross country, and potentially swimming when they can get inside, we feel like we’re full sails ready to go.”

All taken into account, Kimmerly added he wouldn’t be surprised to see more districts choose to not participate in fall sports.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health Department needs to sign off before Harper’s can reopen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Ingham County Health Department said 192 people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the bar in June, or coming into contact with someone who had.

News

Businesses react to new mask mandate for children

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Children will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces at childcare centers and camps.

News

Masks are required within East Lansing DDA boundaries

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared a City State of Emergency on Friday. He issued a new order requiring that masks be worn in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

News

The economy is changing amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Some economists are worried it may actually slow the talks over a new coronavirus relief bill.

Latest News

News

How online schools make virtual learning successful

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Great Lakes Learning Academy teaches 6th through 12th grade, using a unique online program to connect students to teachers.

News

Stockbridge High School’s InvenTeam making strides in business and technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The high school group is applying for an LLC due to the success they've had with their inventions.

News

Congressman announces $1M grant to battle Opioid crisis in Lenawee county

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Bixby Medical Center in Lenawee County will receive a $1 million grant to combat opioid crisis

News

MSU football team has first practice with new coach, wearing face shield helmets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker ran his first practice as head coach of the program on Friday. Michigan practiced for two hours in helmets, jerseys, and shorts.

News

Health officials confirm 762 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 86,191 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 deaths.

News

Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4