Mason Public Schools need more custodial services so buildings are safe from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools officials are seeking more custodial services to keep their buildings clean and safe from potential COVID-19 exposure.

Officials have put their inquiry in writing in the form of an RFP - request for proposal, according to a news release.

“This RFP will allow the District to expand our custodial services capacity and ensure student and staff safety if in-person instruction resumes,” said Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S., Superintendent of Mason Public Schools. “This work will not take the place of the District’s existing custodial staff but will allow us to expand our abilities to respond to additional cleaning measures or potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Responses to the district’s proposal are due by noon Aug. 26.

The proposal can be read on the district’s website.

Mason school officials decided late last month to begin the academic year with distance learning for students.

Officials are expected to present a plan for face-to-face instruction to the district’s Board of Education on Sept. 14.

Mason’s academic year with online-only classes is expected to begin Aug. 26.

