Masks are required within East Lansing DDA boundaries

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens declared a City State of Emergency on Friday. He issued a new order requiring that masks be worn in all outdoor public spaces within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

Under the Gov. Whitmer’s executive order, masks will now be required at all times in all public spaces in the DDA district both inside and outdoors.

”This order has been issued in anticipation of the increased foot traffic that is expected in downtown East Lansing with the return of MSU students this month,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “COVID-19 is far from over and we, as a community, need to be doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our fellow community members from the virus that causes it.”

There will be signs installed at the entry points of the DDA district early next week. This will notify visitors that masks are required. The City is working to implement a downtown ambassador program, which will serve to encourage mask-wearing in the during major foot traffic time.

”With MSU’s recent decision to require that masks be worn at all times both indoors and outside on campus, we decided it was prudent to expand that requirement to the outdoor public spaces in our downtown area for the protection of our community and businesses,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “Wearing a mask is one of the simple things we can all do during this unprecedented time to help prevent the spread of this virus, so that we can stay safe to stay open.”

The initial order can only be in place for seven days, but it may be continued or renewed with the permission of the Council.

On Tuesday, Aug.11, it is expected that Council will be considering the order’s renewal at its electronic meeting. Although a mask is strongly encouraged even for people who are not required to wear one, the requirement to wear a mask in the East Lansing DDA boundary does not apply to the following individuals: those who are younger than five years old; those who cannot medically tolerate a mask; those who are eating or drinking while seated at a table/food service establishment; those who are exercising, when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity; or those who are at a polling location for purposes of voting in an election.

