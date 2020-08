LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Salvation Army is hosting a school supplies drive.

It’s happening Friday and Saturday at the Walmart in Westwood Mall.

The drive goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Collection bins will be placed at the Walmart cash registers.

You can find a list of needed items on their Facebook page.

