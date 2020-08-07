Jackson College offers students $2,000 for the fall semester from unused federal CARES Act funding

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College will offer students $2,000 for the fall semester from unused federal CARES Act funding, according to a press release from the college.

In June, the College invited students to apply for emergency aid from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund as part of the CARES Act. The college still has money available and with the continuing challenges brought to students by the COVID-19 pandemic, College leadership decided to offer $2,000 payments for the fall semester, the press release said.

“We want to put our students in the best position to be successful,” said Vice President Jeremy Frew, instruction and student services. “After looking at the data and the needs of our students, we came up with this plan to help them as much as possible during this time.”

Students may apply for the fall emergency assistance grants here starting on Monday, Aug. 10. Funds can be used for any educational expenses including tuition, books, technology, childcare, health care, mental health, housing, food, transportation and utilities.

To be eligible for the grants, students must be enrolled at the College for the fall semester and be eligible for financial aid.

Eligible students can apply once per semester.

“This will be in addition to other aid our students may receive – any Pell grants, scholarships or other aid,” Frew said. “This is a big bump. We hope this will help students continue to pursue their goals despite these challenging times,” the release said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.