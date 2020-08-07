Advertisement

Ingham County woman wins $150K playing Michigan Lotto game

MGN Online
MGN Online(KALB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old Ingham County woman has won $150,000 in an online Michigan Lottery game called Cash Buster Towers.

The woman hasn’t been identified by the state lottery because she’s decided to remain anonymous.

“I wasn’t expecting to win big, so I had my eye on the smaller prizes,” the woman said in a news release. “I was thinking I was going to hit $50, not $150,000!”

The woman visited the state’s lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim her cash prize. She plans to pay bills, share some money with family, and save the rest.

State lottery players have a chance to win up to $500,000 instantly playing online games.

Players also have a chance to win prizes ranging up to millions of dollars by playing the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, Lotto 47, and Fantasy 5 games online.

In total, the lottery offers players more than 90 games with plays ranging in price from 5 cents to $20.

More than 1 million players have registered to play online games since 2014.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/MSLOnlineGames.

