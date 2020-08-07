Health officials confirm 762 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 86,191 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 deaths.

On August 6, Michigan reported there were 85,429 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 deaths. As of today, there are 762 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no other additional deaths.

Here is a countywide breakdown:

Ingham County reports 1,473 cases and 30 deaths.

Jackson County reports 687 cases and 33 deaths.

Clinton County reported 355 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 394 cases and 8 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 311 cases and 27 deaths.

All of the statistical updates can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.