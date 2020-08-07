Advertisement

Group fed up with trash creates Pick Up Lansing volunteer effort

A group of city volunteers will seek help Saturday picking up trash.
A group of city volunteers will seek help Saturday picking up trash.(Courtesy image)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of city residents and others who are passionate about Lansing are fed up with trash and plan on doing something about it.

They’re expected to host a series of Pick Up Lansing events, with the first starting noon Saturday at the State Capitol.

Pickup Lansing is an initiative aimed to encourage residents and visitors to care for the city and collect litter for at least one hour per session on a regular basis.

On Saturday, people are encouraged to start at the capitol, pick up litter and trash where they see it, take videos and photos during the experience and share on social media with the hashtag #PickUpLansing.

Lansing residents Omar Karim and Michael McCallum created the idea as a way to do something positive in Lansing. It came from their experiences seeing an abundance of litter and trash scattered around the city.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own trash bags.

For more information, visit the Pick Up Lansing event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officers do the Hokey Pokey with seniors, showing attitude is "what it's all about"

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Officers from the Meridian Township Police Department visited an assisted living community Friday.

Community

Teddy bear hunt gives neighborhood something to do during 'shelter in place' order

Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Ann Emmerich
A Lansing mom found a fun way to give her four-year-old son something to do, and get the neighborhood involved.

Community

East Lansing extends state of emergency declaration

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
East Lansing has extended its local state of emergency through 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

Community

Delhi Township extends state of emergency amid coronavirus

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
Delhi Township officials today extended its local state of emergency and announced all township buildings and facilities will remain closed to the public until April 13.

Latest News

Community

UPDATE: MI Governor announces shelter-in-place order as COVID-19 cases climb

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By News 10
The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.

Community

City of Jackson closes playgrounds amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
The City of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department is closing all playgrounds in the city until further notice to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Community

Jackson City Council holding special meeting Monday

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
A special meeting of the Jackson City Council is set for 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Community

East Lansing extends local state of emergency

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
The East Lansing City Council has extended its declaration of its state of emergency until April 30.

Community

Thousands make strides against breast cancer

Updated: Oct. 13, 2019 at 6:42 AM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
More than 2,000 people took part in the 21st annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday.

Community

Chicken Wing Festival happening this weekend

Updated: Aug. 31, 2019 at 6:19 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
You won't have to cook dinner this weekend!