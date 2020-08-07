Group fed up with trash creates Pick Up Lansing volunteer effort

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of city residents and others who are passionate about Lansing are fed up with trash and plan on doing something about it.

They’re expected to host a series of Pick Up Lansing events, with the first starting noon Saturday at the State Capitol.

Pickup Lansing is an initiative aimed to encourage residents and visitors to care for the city and collect litter for at least one hour per session on a regular basis.

On Saturday, people are encouraged to start at the capitol, pick up litter and trash where they see it, take videos and photos during the experience and share on social media with the hashtag #PickUpLansing.

Lansing residents Omar Karim and Michael McCallum created the idea as a way to do something positive in Lansing. It came from their experiences seeing an abundance of litter and trash scattered around the city.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own trash bags.

For more information, visit the Pick Up Lansing event page on Facebook.

