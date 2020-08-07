Doordash introduces DashMart

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Doordash has launched an online chain of convenience stores called DashMart. DashMart will sell snacks, groceries and other food products from partner restaurants. DashMart is available right now in eight us cities: Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Redwood City, CA with plans to expand to more locations. DoorDash already supports convenience stores like Walgreens, CVS and 7-Eleven, letting you create a shopping cart for a driver to pick up and deliver.

