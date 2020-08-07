Three-vehicle accident in Jolly/Cedar area of south Lansing hospitalizes three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A three-car accident late Friday morning in the Jolly/Cedar area of south Lansing has hospitalized three people.

Lansing police told News 10 the accident happened just before noon in the area of Perry Robinson Circle and Jolly Road, just west of Cedar St.

All three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. The cause of this accident remains under investigation.

Police said a total of four people were in the three vehicles. Some of these vehicles may be beyond repair.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.