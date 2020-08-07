Advertisement

Three-vehicle accident in Jolly/Cedar area of south Lansing hospitalizes three

An three-vehicle accident occurred last Friday morning in the area of Jolly Road and Cedar Street in Lansing.
An three-vehicle accident occurred last Friday morning in the area of Jolly Road and Cedar Street in Lansing.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A three-car accident late Friday morning in the Jolly/Cedar area of south Lansing has hospitalized three people.

Lansing police told News 10 the accident happened just before noon in the area of Perry Robinson Circle and Jolly Road, just west of Cedar St.

All three people were hospitalized with minor injuries. The cause of this accident remains under investigation.

Police said a total of four people were in the three vehicles. Some of these vehicles may be beyond repair.

