Advertisement

Court clears way for new hearing in baby’s 2001 death

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan appeals court reopened the case of a Battle Creek woman who has lined up experts to offer new opinions on the death of her daughter in 2001.

Tonia Miller, 37, has been in prison since 2003 when she was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

Defense experts believe Miller’s 11-week-old daughter died from pneumonia, not head trauma referred to as shaken baby syndrome.

The appeals court ordered an evidentiary hearing in Calhoun County and assigned the case to a different judge. It’s possible Miller could get a new trial.

Miller said she shook Alicia Duff when the baby gasped for air and stopped breathing while being fed from a bottle. She denied shaking her violently or with an intent to hurt the child.

“The parties agree that the underlying physical evidence — the medical and autopsy records — remains the same. The scientific understanding of those records has allegedly changed. ... The issue is whether scientific understanding and knowledge (after) her trial call into question the reliability of the jury’s verdict,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.

Miller is being represented by the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school. The prosecutor stands by her conviction.

“If it was something as simple as pneumonia, I would suspect they would have found it long ago,” David Gilbert said in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State to launches college town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
LEO will host a series of webinars for retail, bars, restaurants and other businesses in seven Michigan college towns, in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19

News

Westbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Rd. to close this weekend

Updated: moments ago
|
By WILX News 10
Expect all of the 496 construction to be completed sometime in November.

News

City of Jackson Park Honored for Underground Railroad History

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
A public park in Downtown Jackson is being recognized for its connections to the Underground Railroad

News

Three-vehicle accident in Jolly/Cedar area of south Lansing hospitalizes three

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The accident remains under investigation.

News

Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
New York’s governor said Friday that he would allow children statewide to return to classrooms for the start of the new school year

Latest News

News

Jackson College offers students $2,000 for the fall semester from unused federal CARES Act funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Jackson College will offer students $2,000 for the fall semester from unused federal CARES Act funding

News

AG Nessel joins bipartisan effort to increase access and affordability to COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition in sending a letter request to the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging them to increase the availability of the prescription drug Remdesivir

News

MSU RT Reid opts out of 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Reid is the second Spartan to opt out this week due to the coronavirus

News

Detroit officials deny allegations in public records lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Detroit has denied allegations made against it in a lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press newspaper

News

U.S. adds 1.8M jobs in July, but still has 10% unemployment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. made some progress with job creation in July, but is still struggling to get people out of unemployment.