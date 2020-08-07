Congressman announces $1M grant to battle Opioid crisis in Lenawee county

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) -Congressman Tim Walberg announced today in a news release, that the Bixby Medical Center in Lenawee County will receive a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support local efforts to combat the opioid crisis. The funding is a part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response-Implementation Program to help strengthen and expand prevention, treatment, and recovery services in rural areas.

“Rural communities like ours know firsthand the devastating impacts of the opioid crisis,” Walberg said in the release. “Tragically, during this pandemic we’ve seen a spike in overdoses and far too many of our loved ones continue to struggle with addiction. This federal grant will enhance response efforts here on the ground by strengthening access to resources and offering hope to those in need.”

