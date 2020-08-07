Advertisement

Breonna Taylor billboards around Louisville organized by Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is having dozens of billboards installed around Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Oprah Winfrey is once again getting involved in calling for action in the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

Recently, Winfrey honored Taylor by having her be the first person other than Winfrey herself to appear on the cover of the media mogul’s O, The Oprah Magazine. Now, the media mogul is having dozens of billboards installed around Louisville.

The billboards demand that the officers involved in Taylor’s death be charged and arrested. They also direct people to the website of Until Freedom, the national activist group that is relocating to Louisville and led the recent protest on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn.

Cameron’s office is leading the investigation into the circumstances around Taylor’s death. She was shot dead while three Louisville Metro Police Department officers were serving a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March.

Copyright 2020 WAVE and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

