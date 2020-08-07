Advertisement

Annual Sturgis motorcycle rally

The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off in South Dakota today. (AP Photo/James Nord)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off in South Dakota today. With more than 250 thousand people expected to attend, the rally could be the biggest event anywhere since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Certain events that attract large crowds, like opening ceremonies and parades, will not be held. Sanitary measures will also be amped up which will include hand sanitizing stations throughout the city and disinfecting sidewalks every night. The event runs through august 16th.

