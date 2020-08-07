14 pack of canned cocktails for quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With some states implementing mandatory quarantine upon entry comes a new 14-day supply of canned cocktails. Five Drinks Company is rolling out the 14-packs of canned cocktails featuring gin & tonic, margarita, paloma, Moscow mule, mojito and watermelon vodka soda. The ready-to-drink canned cocktails are made with real liquor and no artificial ingredients. The 14-pack sells for $14.00 on BuyFiveDrinks.Com, and will continue while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 NBC. All rights reserved.