Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes on a charge of first degree theft of property, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced.

Dismukes is accused of stealing money from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc., over the course of two years. The amount is well in excess of $2,500, Bailey said.

Theft of property first degree is a Class B felony.

Bailey confirmed the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, which was before Dismukes ran for public office. A complaint was filed against Dismukes in May, launching the investigation that led to the subsequent theft charge.

Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. is located in East Montgomery.

Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.

Dismukes was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and sworn in the following year. He represents District 88, which covers Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada.

Less than a month ago, Dismukes made national headlines for attending a party to commemorate Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, hosted by an individual with close ties to the League of the South. Despite calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats, Dismukes refused to step down from his political office, only walking away from a pastor position he held in Autauga County.

