U-M gets $6M commitment to engage more business students

(Jack Bassett)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -Two successful graduates are committing $6 million to help the University of Michigan expand opportunities for minorities and students from low-income backgrounds who want to learn about real estate and investing.

Stephen Ross and Jeff Blau said they want to help students from underrepresented groups. Their goals include getting students interested in business even before attending U-M, making attending school more affordable and offering internships.

“I’ve been in real estate for more than 50 years, and one of the most important things we can do over the next 50 years is to foster more diversity in our industry. The Ross School is an ideal partner in this work,” said Ross, referring to the U-M business school that carries his name.

Ross is chairman and founder of Related Companies, which has more than $60 billion in real estate assets, and owner of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. Blau is chief executive officer of Related Companies.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact on diversity at Ross and in the business community for many years to come,” said Scott DeRue, business school dean.

