Spartans prepare for first official practice

(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nobody really knows if there's going to be a college football season, but for now the Michigan State Spartans are going to carry on like it's happening. They will hold their first official practice tomorrow.

Coach Mel Tucker addressed the media today in a zoom-style press conference before what will no doubt be the most important few weeks in his short career here in East Lansing so far. The Spartans will be without one of their key defensive lineman after Jacub Panasiuk announced yesterday that he's opting out of the season.

Of that decision Coach Tucker said, "I've got his point of view, and I'm 100% supportive of what he wants to do. I'm in discussion with a couple of other players right now that want to opt out. That's their individual decision, and whatever they want to do, we're going to support them."

The Spartans are scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 5 against Minnesota.

LIVE: MSU athletics presser

LIVE: MSU's Athletic Department holds press conference providing an update on sports in light of COVID-19.

Posted by WILX News 10 on Thursday, August 6, 2020

