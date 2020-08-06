Sparrow Laboratories has performed 100,000 tests for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Laboratories has performed more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19, becoming one of only a few hospital or private labs in Michigan to reach that level.

The huge numbers are due in part to the continued use of the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor in Lansing. Sparrow has added other drive-thru sites and continues to respond to the community’s needs with special testing events, such as the recent one at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing and on Aug. 12 in Saranac.

Sparrow has been a national leader in performing the nasal swab or PCR test. They are one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients. Sparrow is able to provide test results to most patients within 48 hours despite the growing volume. The tests are processed at Sparrow’s Center for Laboratory Medicine in Lansing.

“Reaching the level of 100,000 tests this quickly validates the commitment that Sparrow has to the overall health and well-being of the people in the Mid-Michigan community,” said James Richard, D.O., Medical Director of Sparrow Laboratories.

Sparrow is grateful to community partners such as Sears and its generous gift of space at the Frandor location. The site was formerly a Sears Automotive Center.

Sparrow has added extra staffing and shifts in recent weeks as the demand for testing grew with recent outbreaks in the Lansing area. Sparrow has also added innovative technologies to respond to near-and long-term needs.

For more information on Sparrow Laboratories and testing sites, click here.

