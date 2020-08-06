Sons of American Revolution to hold grave dedications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sons of the American Revolution and The General Society of the War of 1812 will hold grave dedications for a father and son who served during the American Revolution at the Pinckney Cemetery during a ceremony this Saturday, August 8 at 10 A.M. in Pinckney. Claudius Britton II served during the Revolutionary War in Vermont as a Scout for Captain Zadoc Averis and was involved in several skirmishes. In 1778 he and several others were captured as POWs and taken back to Quebec for three years. His son Claudius Britton III served in Colonel William B. Sumner’s regiment, under Captain Wales in the Vermont Militia. He served prior to the Battle of Plattsburgh. The graves are located at Pinckney’s Historic Cemetery in Section 1, Lot 40, spaces 4 and 5. The Pinckney American Legion Post 419 along with the MISSAR Color Guard will be providing honors. Dignitaries from other patriotic organizations will also be speaking.

