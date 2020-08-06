Advertisement

Six people exposed to COVID-19 at Camp Michwana, more people probably exposed

(MGN Online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Michwana in Hope township, outside of Hastings in Barry County.

The Barry-Eaton County health department said that 5 staff members and 1 camp visitor have tested positive for the virus.

An additional individual is considered a probable case because of their exposure history and current symptoms, said in a press release.  

The Barry-Eaton Health Department said it believes that people who attended or stayed at Camp Michawana on or after July 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

It is believed that about 250 people had attended or staffed the camp over the past two weeks and are at the greatest risk of exposure.

80 campers were children under 18 who attended the children’s overnight camp either last week or this week.  70 people were either attendees at the family-style camp, or staff of the camp. BEDHD is partnering with Camp Michawana management to notify those persons directly of their exposure, as many of them are from outside of the local area. 

Camp Michawana management had to notify those persons directly of their exposure, as many of them are from outside of the local area. 

Barry-Eaton District Health Department recommends that these individuals self-quarantine at home for 14 days past the last date of their stay at the camp. Individuals should monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19, and seek testing immediately if symptoms develop.

Camp Michawana is fully cooperating with Barry-Eaton District Health Department and will remain closed for the next two weeks.

The Camp contains a children’s overnight camp, a family camp, and a traditional-style campground.

All three camp styles were active while individuals ill with COVID-19 were present and may have had exposure to individuals with COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches, congestion, and loss of taste and smell. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should speak with their healthcare provider and seek testing for COVID-19.

