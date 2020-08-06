Advertisement

Shooting at S. Washington and Mt. Hope, man hospitalized with leg gunshot wound

By WILX News 10
Aug. 6, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday at 10:35 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to S. Washington near Mt. Hope because of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year old male victim with an apparent gun-shot wound to the leg. From there, the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Through preliminary investigation, it is indicated that the victim was walking on the sidewalk of S. Washington North of Mt. Hope. Also, preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was fired at by someone in a passing vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a small silver sedan. It is believed the shooting stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect. There is not any information known about the identity of the suspect/and or suspects at this time.

If you or anyone you know has any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

WILX will keep you updated.

