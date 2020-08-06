Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, in his first term as governor, is one of Ohio’s most familiar politicians, previously serving as a U.S. congressman, two-term U.S. senator, Ohio attorney general and lieutenant governor.

DeWine becomes the second U.S. governor to test positive for coronavirus after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he contracted the virus last month. In recent weeks, DeWine has pleaded with Ohioans to take personal responsibility over the virus' spread across the state. He avoided a statewide mask mandate until July 23 when the number of daily cases in the state began to push over 1,000.

DeWine's first try at a statewide requirement for wearing masks inside businesses — back in April — drew backlash that led him to rescind that directive the following day, a stutter among the aggressive moves that had won him early praise in his efforts to curb the virus.

Mask-wearing also has been a point of contention at the Statehouse, where many Democratic lawmakers have donned masks while many Republican lawmakers have not. DeWine has often found himself at odds with members of his own party on the policy.

DeWine's key health adviser during the pandemic, Dr. Amy Action, left government this week. In the early months, she joined DeWine at daily briefings and was a popular figure. However, backlash against state restrictions helped lead to a protest at her home and her decision to step away from the public spotlight.

DeWine gave a public update Tuesday on the coronavirus in Ohio, but had postponed a regular one Thursday because of the president's visit.

In at least two briefings, DeWine has shared with the public how the virus has taken the lives of several friends, urging them to think about their loved ones, especially grandparents, when leaving the house and not following social-distancing protocols. The first-term governor has 23 grandchildren.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Record 2.5M voted in primary; Benson pushes for legislation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A record 2.5 million votes were cast in Michigan’s primary, as people took advantage of no-excuse absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

National Politics

3 teens accused of jumping over wall into Mar-a-Lago with AK-47

Updated: moments ago
|
By WPBF staff
Three teenagers are accused of jumping a wall to get into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Palm Beach Police say they had an AK-47 with them.

National

Capitol negotiators trade broadsides on stalled virus aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

National Politics

Back-to-back suits seek to dissolve NRA, its charitable arm

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, LARRY NEUMEISTER and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday her office is suing to dissolve the National Rifle Association, saying its leaders exploited it for personal gain.

National Politics

Teens allegedly leaped over wall into Mar-a-Lago with weapon

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Three teens areaccused of jumping a wall into Mar-a-Lago, armed with AK47.

Latest News

News

NASCAR’s Spencer Davis tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway

National

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The league on Thursday released the schedule featuring the Fighting Irish, who are giving up their coveted football independence and competing for the ACC title this season.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

City of Lansing to hold meeting to discuss police budget on Aug. 6

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The City of Lansing will host a series of virtual community input meetings regarding racial justice, equity, and the Lansing Police Department’s budget. On August 6, the City of Lansing will be discussing the Lansing Police Department budget from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Coronavirus

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

News

MRA recalls contaminated pre-rolls, suspends processor licenses amid investigation

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a public health and safety bulletin on Thursday to inform the public of a marijuana product recall of contaminated “pre-rolls” from retail outlets located in areas like Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer.