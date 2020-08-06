Advertisement

NASCAR’s Spencer Davis tests positive for Covid-19

(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) -NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Davis said he tested positive Thursday and his team’s entry has pulled out of the Michigan race.

“I support the protocols in place by the CDC and NASCAR and plan on taking the correct steps to come back to the track,” Davis said.

Davis is 18th in the Truck Series standings after nine races. His best finish this season was 12th at Las Vegas in February.

Davis is the second full-time NASCAR driver in the sport’s top-three national divisions to receive a positive coronavirus test.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tested positive in July and missed one race, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR does not test for COVID-19. Davis got the test on his own.

