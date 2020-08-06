Advertisement

MSUFCU opens branch in Holt

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) Board of Directors and management are opening a 21st branch of the Credit Union. The new credit union will be located at 2313 Cedar Street, Holt, Mich., on July 24, 2020.

The full-service location will feature both drive-up Video Tellers and 24-hour ATMs, and an integrated branch design, which offers sit-down stations rather than a traditional teller line. The stations will be staffed by employees who are universally trained to handle a wide variety of transactions, including opening new accounts and processing loan applications. The branch also has a digital station where youth members can play the Credit Union’s free gaming apps.

“We are excited to join the Holt community as we open our fourteenth location in the Greater Lansing area,” said April Clobes, MSUFCU’s President/CEO. “We have expanded in Delhi Charter Township as part of our long-term strategy to better serve our 79,700 existing members living within 10 miles of this new branch.”

The Holt Branch will allow the Credit Union to serve a larger portion of its members residing in this area as well as offer its products and services to prospective members.

The Credit Union has received multiple awards throughout its years of operation. MSUFCU has also been recognized for its financial education initiatives, ranking first for the Alphonse Desjardins Adult and Youth Financial Education Awards, and the Louise Herring Award. Founded in 1937, MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, MI, has nearly 300,000 members, more than $5.4 billion in assets, and more than 900 employees. For more information, click here.

