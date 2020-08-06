MSP Trooper Starr to be honored in memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 33-year old Trooper Caleb Starr was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10, 2020. He will be honored in a memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in Boston Township in Ionia County. Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east crossed the centerline. The vehicle that struck Trooper Starr was driven by a 28-year woman from Utah.

Trooper Starr was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was receiving treatment at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital until he passed away.

Trooper Starr began his service with the Michigan State Police in September of 2018 as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The MSP will hold a formal full public law enforcement funeral to honor him and his family.

Keeping with COVID-19 regulations, the memorial service, the visitation, and graveside service will be private with limited attendance. For this reason, those who would like to pay their respects to the Starr family can send them a message here.

On Saturday, August 8, law enforcement agencies with marked patrol vehicles are invited to participate in a patrol vehicle tribute lining the funeral processional route.

Any officers who are participating in the patrol vehicle tribute shall report to the Ingham County Fairgrounds at 700 East Ash Street in Mason by 9 a.m. Officers are asked to remain in their vehicles. They will hear a briefing via the public-address system at 9:30 a.m. The staging for the tribute is set to begin at 10 a.m.

If law enforcement agencies do not attend, they are also welcome to send a video message for compilation into a tribute video for Trooper Starr’s family. Interested law enforcement agencies should email MSP Public Affairs at MSPPublicAffairs@michigan.gov.

Trooper Starr is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

