MSP issues endangered missing advisory for 90-year-old woman

Norma St Holmes
Norma St Holmes(WILX 2020)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Norma St Holmes, a woman from the Ypsilanti area.

She was last seen wearing a gray and white horizontal striped shirt, a white jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. Norma is 90 and has dementia. She may be heading to Indiana.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7700.

