MRA recalls contaminated pre-rolls, suspends processor licenses amid investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a public health and safety bulletin on Thursday to inform the public of a marijuana product recall of contaminated “pre-rolls” from retail outlets located in areas like Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer.

On July 31, 2020, the MRA initiated an investigation into the operation of 3843 Euclid LLC’s medical marijuana processor facility and co-located adult-use marijuana processor establishment based on information that an individual at the business licked a pre-roll marijuana product while making the product.

In addition, the MRA agreed to a 14-day suspension of the medical and adult-use processor licenses of 3843 Euclid LLC in Bay City, pending further MRA investigation.

Due to public health and safety interests, the MRA issued an order which placed all marijuana products in the business’ inventory as a “pre-roll” on an administrative hold during the ongoing investigation and prohibited the sale or transfer of any marijuana products on administrative hold.

In response to the administrative hold order, 3843 Euclid LLC relayed to the MRA that it voluntarily ceased all processing activities as of the close of business on July 31, 2020. The company intends to remain inactive until further notice.

These are the recalls at Euclid LLC:

3843 Euclid LLC

This recall affects the following marijuana products sold from 3843 Euclid LLC – License PC-000134 – located at 3843 N. Euclid Avenue, Bay City, MI 48706:

Package # 1A4050100005016000007827Hyman Cannabis - Strawnana Premium Pre Roll Sold between July 10, 2020 and July 21, 2020

Package # 1A4050100005016000007828Hyman Cannabis - Kush Mints Premium Pre Rolls Sold between July 10, 2020 and July 17, 2020

Package # 1A4050100005016000007829 Hyman Cannabis - Marshmellow OG Premium Pre Roll Sold between July 10, 2020 and July 17, 2020

Package #1A4050100005016000007837 Nightmare Cookies Pre Roll 1g Sold between July 11, 2020 and July 28, 2020

Package # 1A4050100005016000007838 OG Kush Pre Roll 1g Sold between July 11, 2020 and July 29, 2020

Package # 1A4050100005016000007839Pineapple Cheese Pre Roll 1g Sold between July 12, 2020 and August 2, 2020

Package # 1A4050100005016000007840Purple Eurkle Pre Roll 1g Sold between July 12, 2020 and July 30, 2020

Package #1A4050100005016000007841 Fruity Pebbles Pre Roll 1g Sold between July 14, 2020 and July 30, 2020

Click here to access detailed information about the marijuana products recalled at the following retailers and provisioning centers: BREEZE USA, Caregivers of Detroit, Core Canna Traverse City, Exclusive Provisioning Centers, Green Square Holdings, Greencare Provisioning Center, Herbology, Liv Wellness, Maivda Investments, LLC, Meds Café, The Fire Station, LLC, The Pier Provisioning Center, and The Shop - Nature Relief Clinic.

Any consumers who have these contaminated pre-rolls in their possession should return them to the provisioning center or retailer where they were purchased for proper disposal. Provisioning centers must quickly notify patients and caregivers who purchased these pre-rolls of the recall.

Consumers who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms to a medical professional. Report any adverse product reactions to the MRA at 517-284-8599.

