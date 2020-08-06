Advertisement

Michigan teachers rally on Capitol Lawn

MI CORE is urging Gov. Whitmer to stop in-person instruction
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Teachers from across the state will be in Lansing Thursday, rallying against schools reopening in person.

The Michigan Caucus Of Rank-and-File Educators (MI CORE), is demanding that the state suspend in-person learning when schools start up again.

Members of MI CORE will be on the Michigan State Capitol Lawn starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The teacher union says it will have teachers from across the state who will speak about their reopening concerns.

MI CORE says it wants more funding to “recognize the incredible trauma our students’ families are dealing with due to job losses, the looming threat of evictions, expiring unemployment benefits, lack of access to health care, and a host of other issues affecting our communities.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke publicly Wednesday but didn’t directly address school reopening plan concerns, or Thursday’s rally. But, she said because nearly a third of people don’t even know when they have the coronavirus, it makes it tough to know where Michigan’s COVID-19 case numbers stand, especially when trying to reopen schools.

“I think that it’s really important that we stay focused on the fact that this virus doesn’t show up in numbers until a couple of weeks later, that’s the dangerous and insidious thing about COVID-19,” Gov. Whitmer said. “So we know that our actions today dictate whether we are able to safely resume some in-person instruction this fall.”

MI CORE says ralliers will be following social distancing rules and everyone at the rally will need to wear a mask. News 10 will have more coverage of the rally throughout the day and will stream the rally on the WILX News 10 Facebook page.

