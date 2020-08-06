Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

(Gray News) – Fear and concern over the coronavirus can lead to more stress for all of us.

But during this pandemic, one child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

There’s a lot of anxiety going around for a lot of different reasons:

Fear of getting sick

Concerns over masks

Unemployment

Isolation

Child psychologist Ryan Madigan, the founder of the Boston Child Study Center, said he’s seen a 40% rise in psychological problems in children.

“It’s almost the perfect storm, if you will, of factors that really increase the stress,” he said. “Children are sponges and they pick up on far more than we realize.”

Madigan said it's especially important for parents to maintain a balance for their kids.

“Uncertainty breeds fear,” Madigan said. “So, the more uncertainty there is for a child about what’s going on, the more anxiety is going to follow.”

Talking to your child about what they're feeling can also help ease the worry.

The psychologist said parents also need to make sure they're taking care of their own mental health needs, so they're able to be there for their children.

