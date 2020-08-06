Advertisement

Memorial service held for former Michigan Gov. Milliken

Former Michigan Gov. William Milliken is seen before the dedication of the William G. Milliken State Park &amp;amp; Harbor, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Former Michigan Gov. William Milliken is seen before the dedication of the William G. Milliken State Park &amp;amp; Harbor, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (WNDU)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INTERLOCHEN, Mich. (AP) - The life and political career of arguably Michigan’s most popular governor was remembered Thursday. In adherence of the state’s social distancing recommendations due to the COVID-19 virus, the memorial service for former Gov. William G. Milliken was held at the 4,000-seat, open-air Kresge Auditorium in the Interlochen Center for the Arts in northwestern Michigan. Milliken died in October at his home in Traverse City after years of declining health. He was 97. Milliken had been an advocate for the arts in Michigan and served from 1983-1997 on the Interlochen board.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

