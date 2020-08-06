Advertisement

Man arraigned in connection to death of Jackson man

(KKCO)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX)- A man has been arrested in connection to the death of James Cooper-Robertson. The arrested man, Franky Joseph Ackle, will be arraigned on Thursday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m.

23-year old Franky Joseph Ackle is charged with open murder and felony firearm.

This charge carries a maximum sentence life in prison. The felony firearm carries a maximum sentence of two years. Ackle’s bond has been denied.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Record 2.5M voted in primary; Benson pushes for legislation

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A record 2.5 million votes were cast in Michigan’s primary, as people took advantage of no-excuse absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

News

NASCAR’s Spencer Davis tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

City of Lansing to hold meeting to discuss police budget on Aug. 6

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The City of Lansing will host a series of virtual community input meetings regarding racial justice, equity, and the Lansing Police Department’s budget. On August 6, the City of Lansing will be discussing the Lansing Police Department budget from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

News

MRA recalls contaminated pre-rolls, suspends processor licenses amid investigation

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued a public health and safety bulletin on Thursday to inform the public of a marijuana product recall of contaminated “pre-rolls” from retail outlets located in areas like Bay City, Hazel Park, Detroit, Traverse City, Ann Arbor, Lansing, River Rouge, Ferndale, Quincy, Lowell, Negaunee, and Lapeer.

Latest News

News

Lansing School District to host virtual board meeting, public can join in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing School Board Meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 pm.

News

MSP Trooper Starr to be honored in memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
33-year old Trooper Starr was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10, 2020. He will be honored in a memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute.

Breaking

Shooting at S. Washington and Mt. Hope, man hospitalized with leg gunshot wound

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Thursday at 10:35 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to S. Washington near Mt. Hope because of a shooting.

News

Local fraternity partners with Sparrow Hospital and other organizations to distribute free masks, sanitizer on Aug. 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first historically Black intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity will distribute 1,000 free disposable masks and hand sanitizer to Lansing residents.

News

E-Scooters to become available on MSU campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The company Gotcha announced on Friday that its e-scooters are coming back to Michigan State University’s campus after a long winter hiatus.