Man arraigned in connection to death of Jackson man
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX)- A man has been arrested in connection to the death of James Cooper-Robertson. The arrested man, Franky Joseph Ackle, will be arraigned on Thursday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m.
23-year old Franky Joseph Ackle is charged with open murder and felony firearm.
This charge carries a maximum sentence life in prison. The felony firearm carries a maximum sentence of two years. Ackle’s bond has been denied.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.