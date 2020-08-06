Local fraternity partners with Sparrow Hospital and other organizations to distribute free masks, sanitizer on Aug. 8

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first historically Black intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity will distribute 1,000 free disposable masks and hand sanitizer to Lansing residents.

This event will occur on Aug. 8 at Kroger grocery store located at 921 W. Holmes Rd. and at Summer Place Townhomes located at 4901 S. Waverly Road. It will happen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We want to do our part and help the Greater Lansing community stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Joshua Gillespie, community service chair for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Kappa Delta Lambda Chapter. “Fall and a potential second wave is around the corner and we have to remain steadfast, safe and healthy.”

The fraternity partnered with other organizations such as The Tabernacle of David LMTS Outreach Center, The Michigan Chinese American Coalition (MCAC), and Sparrow Hospital.

The Michigan Chinese American Coalition purchased non-medical masks to donate to the community. Sparrow Hospital also donated hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha will practice social distancing while distributing the masks and hand sanitizer to residents.

All members of the public are welcome to visit one of the sites to receive a bottle of hand sanitizer and three masks. It is encouraged that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing as well.

