Advertisement

Local fraternity partners with Sparrow Hospital and other organizations to distribute free masks, sanitizer on Aug. 8

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first historically Black intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity will distribute 1,000 free disposable masks and hand sanitizer to Lansing residents.

This event will occur on Aug. 8 at Kroger grocery store located at 921 W. Holmes Rd. and at Summer Place Townhomes located at 4901 S. Waverly Road. It will happen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We want to do our part and help the Greater Lansing community stop the spread of Covid-19,” said Joshua Gillespie, community service chair for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Kappa Delta Lambda Chapter. “Fall and a potential second wave is around the corner and we have to remain steadfast, safe and healthy.”

The fraternity partnered with other organizations such as The Tabernacle of David LMTS Outreach Center, The Michigan Chinese American Coalition (MCAC), and Sparrow Hospital.

The Michigan Chinese American Coalition purchased non-medical masks to donate to the community. Sparrow Hospital also donated hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha will practice social distancing while distributing the masks and hand sanitizer to residents.

All members of the public are welcome to visit one of the sites to receive a bottle of hand sanitizer and three masks. It is encouraged that all attendees wear masks and practice social distancing as well.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing School District to host virtual board meeting, public can join in

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing School Board Meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 pm.

News

MSP Trooper Starr to be honored in memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
33-year old Trooper Starr was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10, 2020. He will be honored in a memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute.

Breaking

Shooting at S. Washington and Mt. Hope, man hospitalized with leg gunshot wound

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Thursday at 10:35 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to S. Washington near Mt. Hope because of a shooting.

News

E-Scooters to become available on MSU campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The company Gotcha announced on Friday that its e-scooters are coming back to Michigan State University’s campus after a long winter hiatus.

Latest News

News

U-M gets $6M commitment to engage more business students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two successful graduates are committing $6 million to help the University of Michigan recruit more business students from low-income and minority communities.

News

Feds arrest paroled child rapist who fled Michigan in 1999

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Man convicted of raping two Michigan children has been arrested in California, more than two decades after he fled Michigan following his parole.

Back to Learning

Michigan teachers rally on Capitol Lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
MI CORE is urging Gov. Whitmer to stop in-person instruction

News

Bed and Breakfast finds new way to support heritage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
To try and clear up the confusion, the owners decided to hang a Norwegian Vimple outside their St. Johns business, which is a smaller version of the Norwegian Flag.

News

MSP issues endangered missing advisory for 90-year-old woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Missing endangered woman sought by MSP.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 18 hours ago