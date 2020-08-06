Advertisement

Local business owners arraigned on charges for filing false sales tax returns, possession of sales suppression device

(WJHG/WECP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Husband and wife business owners in Macomb County were recently arraigned on charges for filing false tax returns and for the possession of an automated sales suppression device or “zapper.” The couple’s Sterling Heights business, Ki Wa Jip Inc. d/b/a Chung Ki Wa, has also been arraigned on the same charges.  

Ki Yon Ahn, 73, and Seo Jong Yoo, 62, were arraigned on the charges July 21 before Judge Stephen S. Sierawski of the 41A District Court in Macomb County. They, along with their business, are charged with: 

  • Six counts of filing a false sales tax return, a five-year felony; 
  • One count of possession of an automated sales suppression device, a five-year felony. 

A “zapper” is software that retailers can use to manipulate their Point of Sale (POS) software database. POS software is designed to record a merchant’s sales in some form of database program that can provide its user with accurate up-to-the minute sales and business and accounting information. These internal records are usually extremely  difficult to alter by the retailer. However, with a zapper, these databases can be manipulated or programmed in a variety of ways to suppress sales data, and thereby underreport a business’ tax liability. 

After learning that Ki Wa Jip was likely in possession of an automated sales suppression device, the Department of Treasury analyzed the business’ reported sales and determined that Ki Wa Jip had allegedly been significantly under-reporting its sales. 

The analysis by the Department of Treasury ultimately determined that since 2013 the business owners allegedly failed to report or remit more than $165,000 in sales tax.    

“Committing fraud against our state will not be tolerated and my office will continue to hold those who believe they are above the law accountable for their actions,” Nessel said. “Individuals or business owners intentionally committing fraud do so out of personal greed and must face the consequences.”

A probable cause conference for Ki Yon Ahn and Seo Jong Yoon took place Aug. 3 before Judge Annemarie M. Lepore. Future court dates have not been scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor late Sergeant Splan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, August 7, 2020, to honor the life and service of Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety Sergeant Steven Splan.

News

Districts taking extra steps to get kids back to school

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Districts are working to make sure every surface they touch is disinfected. That includes making sure every bus gets sprayed with a special chemical that breaks down bacteria and viruses.

News

AG Nessel shifts focus to long-term care facilities violating executive orders

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Attorney General Dana Nessel is increasing efforts to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that provides rules and regulations that facilities must follow to protect health of employees and residents.

News

Attorneys notice more couples inquiring about divorce during pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Divorce rates up during pandemic.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 722 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports Michigan has 85,429 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,247 deaths.

News

Six people exposed to COVID-19 at Camp Michwana, more people probably exposed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Six people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Camp Michwana in Hope township, outside of Hastings in Barry County.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs order that requires masks in child care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Governor Whitmer signed an executive order that requires face coverings to be worn in all child-care centers and camps.

News

Sparrow Laboratories has performed 100,000 tests for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Sparrow Laboratories has performed more than 100,000 tests for COVID-19, becoming one of only a few hospital or private labs in Michigan to reach that level.

News

Record 2.5M voted in primary; Benson pushes for legislation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record 2.5 million votes were cast in Michigan’s primary, as people took advantage of no-excuse absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic

News

NASCAR’s Spencer Davis tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway