Lansing School District to host virtual board meeting, public can join in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board Meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually due to Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order that allows boards to hold fully remote public board meetings.

Board members, staff and community members will participate in the meeting using Zoom.

Members of the community who want attend the virtual meeting through Zoom should click here.

People who would like to make a public comment during the virtual meeting, should register before the meeting by following link: http://www.lansingschools.net/BoardMeetingPublicComments

To access the agenda and supporting materials for the meeting go to http://www.lansingschools.net/board-of-education/.

People can send email communications to the members of the Board of Education by going to the Board of Education web page at http://www.lansingschools.net/board-of-education/board-members/.

People with disabilities who need accommodations should contact the Board Services Office at 517-755-1010. Those who are hard of hearing, should dial the Michigan Relay Service at 711 and ask them to forward a message to the Board Services Office. Requests must be made no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting.

