Advertisement

Lansing School District to host virtual board meeting, public can join in

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School Board Meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually due to Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order that allows boards to hold fully remote public board meetings.

Board members, staff and community members will participate in the meeting using Zoom.

Members of the community who want attend the virtual meeting through Zoom should click here.

People who would like to make a public comment during the virtual meeting, should register before the meeting by following link: http://www.lansingschools.net/BoardMeetingPublicComments

To access the agenda and supporting materials for the meeting go to http://www.lansingschools.net/board-of-education/.

People can send email communications to the members of the Board of Education by going to the Board of Education web page at http://www.lansingschools.net/board-of-education/board-members/.

People with disabilities who need accommodations should contact the Board Services Office at 517-755-1010. Those who are hard of hearing, should dial the Michigan Relay Service at 711 and ask them to forward a message to the Board Services Office. Requests must be made no later than 48 hours prior to the meeting.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSP Trooper Starr to be honored in memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
33-year old Trooper Starr was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10, 2020. He will be honored in a memorial service and patrol vehicle tribute.

Breaking

Shooting at S. Washington and Mt. Hope, man hospitalized with leg gunshot wound

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
On Thursday at 10:35 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to S. Washington near Mt. Hope because of a shooting.

News

Local fraternity partners with Sparrow Hospital and other organizations to distribute free masks, sanitizer on Aug. 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
The Lansing chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the nation’s first historically Black intercollegiate Greek-lettered fraternity will distribute 1,000 free disposable masks and hand sanitizer to Lansing residents.

News

E-Scooters to become available on MSU campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The company Gotcha announced on Friday that its e-scooters are coming back to Michigan State University’s campus after a long winter hiatus.

Latest News

News

U-M gets $6M commitment to engage more business students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two successful graduates are committing $6 million to help the University of Michigan recruit more business students from low-income and minority communities.

News

Feds arrest paroled child rapist who fled Michigan in 1999

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Man convicted of raping two Michigan children has been arrested in California, more than two decades after he fled Michigan following his parole.

Back to Learning

Michigan teachers rally on Capitol Lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
MI CORE is urging Gov. Whitmer to stop in-person instruction

News

Bed and Breakfast finds new way to support heritage

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
To try and clear up the confusion, the owners decided to hang a Norwegian Vimple outside their St. Johns business, which is a smaller version of the Norwegian Flag.

News

MSP issues endangered missing advisory for 90-year-old woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Missing endangered woman sought by MSP.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 18 hours ago